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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Laced
6.1
Laced
, 2023
Laced
USA / Thriller / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
In an unprecedented snowstorm, a wife's plans to kill her abusive husband begin to unravel.
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Cast
Hermione Lynch
Victoria
Kyle Butenhoff
Charlie
Mel Fair
Carl Shultz
Dana Mackin
Molly
Zach Tinker
Austin
Joe Chambrello
Jim Lancing
Director
Kyle Butenhoff
Writer
Kyle Butenhoff
Composer
Steph Copeland
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
12 January 2024
World premiere
31 March 2023
Production
Big Glass Pictures, Monolith Entertainment
Also known as
Laced, Atados
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Updated 22 December 2023
Stills
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