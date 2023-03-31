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Poster of Laced
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Laced
6.1

Laced

, 2023
Laced
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Laced
6.1

Synopsis

In an unprecedented snowstorm, a wife's plans to kill her abusive husband begin to unravel.

Cast

Hermione Lynch
Victoria
Kyle Butenhoff
Charlie
Mel Fair
Carl Shultz
Dana Mackin
Molly
Zach Tinker
Austin
Joe Chambrello
Jim Lancing
Director Kyle Butenhoff
Writer Kyle Butenhoff
Composer Steph Copeland
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 12 January 2024
World premiere 31 March 2023
Production Big Glass Pictures, Monolith Entertainment
Also known as
Laced, Atados

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 22 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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