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6.1
Kinoafisha
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The Final Race
6.1
The Final Race
, 2023
Ett sista race
Sweden / Action, Comedy, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.1
Synopsis
A street racing legend Dennis who neglected his marriage and 16 year old daughter Hanna. One day he finds out that his daughter will participate in a race with her new boyfriend. To stop Hanna, Dennis and his ex-wife Tove go on a trip.
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Cast
Malin Akerman
Tove
Goran Aliskanovic
Kumpan
Johan Charles
Johnson
Stefan Cronwall
Biker
Peter Dalle
Leffe
Jonas Karlsson
Sara Soulié
Johan Ulvesson
David Hellenius
Dennis
Axel Adelöw
Dennis
Erik Bolin
Vargledaren
Rebecca Runfors Carlzzon
Director
Edward af Sillén
Writer
Hallvard Bræin
,
Christopher Grøndahl
,
David Hellenius
,
Linn-Jeanethe Kyed
Composer
Andreas Tengblad
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
13 December 2023
Release date
25 December 2023
Finland
7
25 December 2023
Sweden
Btl
Production
Matila Röhr Productions (MRP), SF Studios
Also known as
Ett sista race, The Final Race, Et sidste race, Et siste race, Viimeinen startti
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 21 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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