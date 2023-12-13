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Poster of The Final Race
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Final Race
6.1

The Final Race

, 2023
Ett sista race
Sweden / Action, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of The Final Race
6.1

Synopsis

A street racing legend Dennis who neglected his marriage and 16 year old daughter Hanna. One day he finds out that his daughter will participate in a race with her new boyfriend. To stop Hanna, Dennis and his ex-wife Tove go on a trip.

Cast

Malin Akerman
Malin Akerman
Tove
Goran Aliskanovic
Kumpan
Johan Charles
Johnson
Stefan Cronwall
Biker
Peter Dalle
Leffe
Jonas Karlsson
Jonas Karlsson
Sara Soulié
Johan Ulvesson
David Hellenius
Dennis
Axel Adelöw
Dennis
Erik Bolin
Vargledaren
Rebecca Runfors Carlzzon
Director Edward af Sillén
Writer Hallvard Bræin, Christopher Grøndahl, David Hellenius, Linn-Jeanethe Kyed
Composer Andreas Tengblad
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 13 December 2023
Release date
25 December 2023 Finland 7
25 December 2023 Sweden Btl
Production Matila Röhr Productions (MRP), SF Studios
Also known as
Ett sista race, The Final Race, Et sidste race, Et siste race, Viimeinen startti

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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