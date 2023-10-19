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7.2
Kinoafisha Films Holy Family
7.2

Holy Family

, 2023
Sveta obitelj
Croatia, Serbia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
7.2

Synopsis

In a Slavonian village, in 1960s, a rich man Marko offers Janja to marry his son Iva, which Janja sees as the perfect opportunity for her dreams to come true.

Cast

Luna Pilic
Janja
Anita Matic Delic
Ana
Nikola Đuričko
Marko
Ivan Cuic
Iva
Dado Cosic
Judita Frankovic
Nota
Aleksandar Cvjetkovic
Milan
Aljosa Cepl
Franja
Lidija Penić Grgaš
Mica
Sandra Loncaric
Manda
Darko Milas
Joza
Director Vlatka Vorkapic
Writer Slavica Snur
Composer Stanislav Kovacic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 19 October 2023
Release date
19 October 2023 Brazil
7 December 2023 Croatia 15
24 February 2024 Serbia
Worldwide Gross $35,148
Production Interfilm, Zillion Film
Also known as
Sveta obitelj, The Holy Family, Kutsal Aile

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 21 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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