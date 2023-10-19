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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Holy Family
7.2
Holy Family
, 2023
Sveta obitelj
Croatia, Serbia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.2
Synopsis
In a Slavonian village, in 1960s, a rich man Marko offers Janja to marry his son Iva, which Janja sees as the perfect opportunity for her dreams to come true.
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Cast
Luna Pilic
Janja
Anita Matic Delic
Ana
Nikola Đuričko
Marko
Ivan Cuic
Iva
Dado Cosic
Judita Frankovic
Nota
Aleksandar Cvjetkovic
Milan
Aljosa Cepl
Franja
Lidija Penić Grgaš
Mica
Sandra Loncaric
Manda
Darko Milas
Joza
Director
Vlatka Vorkapic
Writer
Slavica Snur
Composer
Stanislav Kovacic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Croatia / Serbia
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
19 October 2023
Release date
19 October 2023
Brazil
7 December 2023
Croatia
15
24 February 2024
Serbia
Worldwide Gross
$35,148
Production
Interfilm, Zillion Film
Also known as
Sveta obitelj, The Holy Family, Kutsal Aile
More
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Updated 21 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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