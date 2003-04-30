Menu
Alexandra Doke
Date of Birth
30 April 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

He Went That Way 5.4
The Playroom 5.3
City on Fire 0.0
Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 2 TV Shows 1 Actress 3
City on Fire
Drama 2023, USA
He Went That Way 5.4
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
The Playroom 5.3
Drama 2013, USA
