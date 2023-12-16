5.2The Holiday Proposal Plan
The Holiday Proposal Plan, 2023
USA / Romantic / 18+
Synopsis
When travel columnist Sonny Kravitz and her ex-boyfriend Kip are forced to team up to help their best friends Bree and Jarod get engaged amongst a whimsical backdrop of twelve holiday traditions from around the world at her parent's snowy chalet, they soon find themselves falling for one another once again.
Cast
Robin Riker
Paulette Kravitz
Geovanni Gopradi
Jarod Rojas
Patrick Faucette
Cliff Kravitz
Mike Heslin
Jonathan Ferris
Michael Sasaki
Victor
Director Jake Helgren
Writer Jake Helgren
Composer Chad Rehmann
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 December 2023
World premiere 16 December 2023
Production The Ninth House
Also known as
The Holiday Proposal Plan, Praznična prosidba, Um Plano para o Natal
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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