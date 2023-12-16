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5.9
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A Christmas Intern
5.9
A Christmas Intern
, 2023
A Christmas Intern
USA / Fantasy / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Synopsis
Cecilia discovers that retirement isn't all it's cracked up to be, so she decides to make a surprise visit to her daughter Alexis, who runs CYBER SANTA, an online gift giving business. To get back in the game, Cecilia becomes an i...
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Cast
Vivica A. Fox
Charlotte
Michael Paré
William
Ciarra Carter
Alexis
Jasmine Aivaliotis
Sari
Jackée Harry
Cecilia
Doug Rogers
Donte
Jamie Bernadette
Gemma
Daniel Joo
Brock
Brian Nolan
Marty
Harold Bell
Matty
Director
David DeCoteau
Writer
Adam Rockoff
Composer
Christopher Cano
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
16 December 2023
World premiere
16 December 2023
Production
Hybrid
Also known as
A Christmas Intern
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
13
votes
5.5
IMDb
Updated 9 July 2025
Stills
Showtimes
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