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Poster of A Christmas Intern
5.9
Kinoafisha Films A Christmas Intern
5.9

A Christmas Intern

, 2023
A Christmas Intern
USA / Fantasy / 18+
Poster of A Christmas Intern
5.9

Synopsis

Cecilia discovers that retirement isn't all it's cracked up to be, so she decides to make a surprise visit to her daughter Alexis, who runs CYBER SANTA, an online gift giving business. To get back in the game, Cecilia becomes an i...

Cast

Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox
Charlotte
Michael Paré
Michael Paré
William
Ciarra Carter
Alexis
Jasmine Aivaliotis
Sari
Jackée Harry
Cecilia
Doug Rogers
Donte
Jamie Bernadette
Jamie Bernadette
Gemma
Daniel Joo
Brock
Brian Nolan
Marty
Harold Bell
Matty
Director David DeCoteau
Writer Adam Rockoff
Composer Christopher Cano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 December 2023
World premiere 16 December 2023
Production Hybrid
Also known as
A Christmas Intern

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 9 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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