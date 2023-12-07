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Poster of Sen BOSSyң
Kinoafisha Films Sen BOSSyң

Sen BOSSyң

, 2023
18+
Poster of Sen BOSSyң

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 7 December 2023
Release date
7 December 2023 Kazakhstan 12+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 6 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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