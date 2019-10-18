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6.4
Kinoafisha
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And They Say I Am the Crazy One
6.4
And They Say I Am the Crazy One
, 2019
Depois a Louca Sou Eu
Brazil / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
6.4
Synopsis
Young, intense and authentic, Dani just wants a normal life. However, since she was a child, she has been misaligned with her world.
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Cast
Débora Falabella
Dani
Gustavo Vaz
Gilberto
Cristina Pereira
Nona
Evandro Mesquita
Simone Mazzer
Yara de Novaes
Silvia
Cássio Pandolfi
Avô
Duda Batista
Dani criança
Beatriz Oblasser
Dani adolescente
Anna Sophia Folch
Mari
Rômulo Neto
Kadu
Débora Lamm
Consteladora
Director
Julia Rezende
Writer
Tati Bernardi
,
Gustavo Lipsztein
,
Laura Malin
Composer
Berna Ceppas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Brazil
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
23 April 2020
World premiere
18 October 2019
Release date
23 April 2020
Brazil
Production
Atitude Produções, Miravista, Telecine
Also known as
Depois a Louca Sou Eu, And They Say I Am the Crazy One, Bana Deli Diyorlar, Después dicen que la loca soy yo, Losing My Marbles
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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