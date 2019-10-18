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6.4
Kinoafisha Films And They Say I Am the Crazy One
6.4

And They Say I Am the Crazy One

, 2019
Depois a Louca Sou Eu
Brazil / Comedy, Drama / 18+
6.4

Synopsis

Young, intense and authentic, Dani just wants a normal life. However, since she was a child, she has been misaligned with her world.

Cast

Débora Falabella
Débora Falabella
Dani
Gustavo Vaz
Gilberto
Cristina Pereira
Cristina Pereira
Nona
Evandro Mesquita
Simone Mazzer
Yara de Novaes
Silvia
Cássio Pandolfi
Avô
Duda Batista
Dani criança
Beatriz Oblasser
Dani adolescente
Anna Sophia Folch
Mari
Rômulo Neto
Kadu
Débora Lamm
Consteladora
Director Julia Rezende
Writer Tati Bernardi, Gustavo Lipsztein, Laura Malin
Composer Berna Ceppas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 23 April 2020
World premiere 18 October 2019
Release date
23 April 2020 Brazil
Production Atitude Produções, Miravista, Telecine
Also known as
Depois a Louca Sou Eu, And They Say I Am the Crazy One, Bana Deli Diyorlar, Después dicen que la loca soy yo, Losing My Marbles

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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