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Poster of Billy
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Billy
5.9

Billy

, 2023
Billy
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Billy
5.9

Cast

Matteo Oscar Giuggioli
Billy
Carla Signoris
Carla Signoris
Regina
Giuseppe Battiston
Giuseppe Battiston
Massimo
Alessandro Gassman
Alessandro Gassman
Zippo
Sandra Ceccarelli
Sandra Ceccarelli
Nonna
Roberto Citran
Roberto Citran
Nonno
Benedetta Gris
Lena
Director Emilia Mazzacurati
Writer Emilia Mazzacurati
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 June 2023
Release date
1 June 2023 Italy
Worldwide Gross $22,039
Production Jolefilm
Also known as
Billy

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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