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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Billy
5.9
Billy
, 2023
Billy
Italy / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Matteo Oscar Giuggioli
Billy
Carla Signoris
Regina
Giuseppe Battiston
Massimo
Alessandro Gassman
Zippo
Sandra Ceccarelli
Nonna
Roberto Citran
Nonno
Benedetta Gris
Lena
Director
Emilia Mazzacurati
Writer
Emilia Mazzacurati
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 June 2023
Release date
1 June 2023
Italy
Worldwide Gross
$22,039
Production
Jolefilm
Also known as
Billy
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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