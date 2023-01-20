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Poster of Against the Tide
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Against the Tide
7.1

Against the Tide

, 2023
Against the Tide
France, India / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Against the Tide
7.1

Synopsis

Two friends, both Indigenous fishermen, are driven to desperation by a dying sea. Their friendship begins to fracture as they take very different paths to provide for their struggling families.

Cast

Rakesh Koli
Self
Ganesh Nakhawa
Self
Director Sarvnik Kaur
Writer Sarvnik Kaur
Composer Igor Vasilev Novogradska
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / India
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 20 January 2023
Production Doc Society, Snooker Films, A Little Anarky Films
Also known as
Against the Tide, Czekając na przypływ, Remando a la deriva

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 1 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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