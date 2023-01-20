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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Against the Tide
7.1
Against the Tide
, 2023
Against the Tide
France, India / Documentary / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
Two friends, both Indigenous fishermen, are driven to desperation by a dying sea. Their friendship begins to fracture as they take very different paths to provide for their struggling families.
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Cast
Rakesh Koli
Self
Ganesh Nakhawa
Self
Director
Sarvnik Kaur
Writer
Sarvnik Kaur
Composer
Igor Vasilev Novogradska
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / India
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
20 January 2023
Production
Doc Society, Snooker Films, A Little Anarky Films
Also known as
Against the Tide, Czekając na przypływ, Remando a la deriva
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Updated 1 November 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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