Poster of Gouji Gammath
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Gouji Gammath

Gouji Gammath

Gouji Gammath 18+
Synopsis

Gouji Gammath is a comedy movie directed by Mani AJ Karthicken

Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 November 2023
Release date
24 September 2025 Russia
2 November 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $576
Production Movin Films
Also known as
Goujii Gammath, Gouji Gammath

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.8 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
