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Poster of Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story
8.6
Kinoafisha Films Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story
8.6

Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story

, 2020
Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story
8.6

Synopsis

A documentary adventure recounting the incredible life story of British-born Amazonian cowboy turned US TV star, Stan Brock, who sacrificed everything to bring free healthcare to people in need. At once a heart-warming tribute to the unifying power of volunteerism, and an exploration of a perennial outsider’s search for meaning through giving of himself. This film is a challenging and inspirational tale of an unlikely man on an improbable and unwavering mission to resolve one of the biggest social issues of our time; the US healthcare crisis.

Cast

Stan Brock
Self
Director Paul Michael Angell
Composer Daniel Gadd
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 2 October 2024
World premiere 8 October 2020
Release date
14 November 2023 Azerbaijan
14 November 2023 Tajikistan
Production Medicine Man Productions, Iambic Dream Films
Also known as
Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.8 IMDb
Updated 27 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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