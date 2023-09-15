Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Рейтинги
5.9
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Rate
Best Comedies
5 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Outlaw Johnny Black
Outlaw Johnny Black
Outlaw Johnny Black
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Comedy
Western
Synopsis
Hell bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black vows to gun down Brett Clayton and becomes a wanted man in the process while posing as a preacher in a small mining town that's been taken over by a notorious Land Baron.
Expand
Outlaw Johnny Black
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
3 November 2023
World premiere
15 September 2023
Release date
15 September 2023
Azerbaijan
15 September 2023
Bulgaria
15 September 2023
Kyrgyzstan
15 September 2023
Moldova
15 September 2023
Tajikistan
15 September 2023
USA
PG-13
15 September 2023
Uzbekistan
Budget
$11,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$319,848
Production
Jaigantic Studios
Also known as
Outlaw Johnny Black, Johnny Black, The Outlaw Johnny Black, Преступник Джонни Блэк
Director
Michael Jai White
Cast
Michael Jai White
Anika Noni Rose
Erica Ash
Chris Browning
Randy Couture
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Outlaw Johnny Black
He's actually Deacon Deacon Deacon... the third. From a long line of Deacons... . named Deacon... who were Deacons.
Film Trailers
All trailers
Outlaw Johnny Black
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree