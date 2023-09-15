Menu
Poster of Outlaw Johnny Black
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.7
5 posters
Kinoafisha Films Outlaw Johnny Black

Outlaw Johnny Black

Outlaw Johnny Black 18+
Synopsis

Hell bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black vows to gun down Brett Clayton and becomes a wanted man in the process while posing as a preacher in a small mining town that's been taken over by a notorious Land Baron.
Outlaw Johnny Black - trailer
Outlaw Johnny Black  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 3 November 2023
World premiere 15 September 2023
Release date
15 September 2023 Azerbaijan
15 September 2023 Bulgaria
15 September 2023 Kyrgyzstan
15 September 2023 Moldova
15 September 2023 Tajikistan
15 September 2023 USA PG-13
15 September 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $319,848
Production Jaigantic Studios
Also known as
Outlaw Johnny Black, Johnny Black, The Outlaw Johnny Black, Преступник Джонни Блэк
Director
Michael Jai White
Cast
Michael Jai White
Anika Noni Rose
Anika Noni Rose
Erica Ash
Chris Browning
Chris Browning
Randy Couture
Randy Couture
5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Outlaw Johnny Black He's actually Deacon Deacon Deacon... the third. From a long line of Deacons... . named Deacon... who were Deacons.
Outlaw Johnny Black - trailer
Outlaw Johnny Black Trailer
Stills
