In this film with caustic humor, Sophia's comfortable life is turned upside down the day she meets Sylvain, an entrepreneur from the Laurentians. She will leave everything to live this burning passion, telling herself that it will perhaps be the last of her life. But a whole world separates lovers ··· She comes from a wealthy intellectual background in Montreal, while Sylvain comes from a family of manual workers. Sophia will be released from it for a solid questioning of her own values and aspirations after having however abandoned herself to her great romantic impulses.
Simple comme Sylvain, The Nature of Love, A Natureza do Amor, Die Natur der Liebe, Simple como Sylvain, A szerelem természete, Armastuse olemus, Aşkın Doğası, Da Sophia mødte Sylvain, La natura dell'amore, Le'ehov Pashout, Mīlestības daba, När Sophia mötte Sylvain, Natura miłości, Η φύση του έρωτα, Кохання без заморочок, Природа любви, Природата на любовта, 愛情本性論, 简如西尔万, Aşkın Tabiatı, טבעה של אהבה, La naturaleza del amor