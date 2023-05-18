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Poster of The Nature of Love
6.9
The Nature of Love - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Nature of Love
6.9

The Nature of Love

, 2023
Simple comme Sylvain
Canada, France / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Nature of Love
6.9
The Nature of Love - Dubbed trailer
The Nature of Love  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

In this film with caustic humor, Sophia's comfortable life is turned upside down the day she meets Sylvain, an entrepreneur from the Laurentians. She will leave everything to live this burning passion, telling herself that it will perhaps be the last of her life. But a whole world separates lovers ··· She comes from a wealthy intellectual background in Montreal, while Sylvain comes from a family of manual workers. Sophia will be released from it for a solid questioning of her own values and aspirations after having however abandoned herself to her great romantic impulses.

Cast

Pierre-Yves Cardinal
Sylvain Tanguay
Monia Chokri
Monia Chokri
Françoise
Steve Laplante
Philippe
Marie-Ginette Guay
Marie-Ginette Guay
Sylvie
Magalie Lépine Blondeau
Magalie Lépine Blondeau
Sophia
Francis-William Rhéaume
Xavier
Micheline Lanctôt
Micheline Lanctôt
Madeleine
Guillaume Laurin
Olivier
Linda Sorgini
Guylaine Tanguay
Mathieu Baron
Kevin Tanguay
Director Monia Chokri
Writer Monia Chokri
Composer Emile Sornin, Emile Sornin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 14 March 2024
World premiere 18 May 2023
Release date
22 February 2024 Russia ПРОвзгляд
22 February 2024 Azerbaijan
25 April 2024 Brazil 16
15 February 2024 Bulgaria
22 September 2023 Canada
9 May 2024 Czechia
8 November 2023 France
5 July 2024 Great Britain 15
18 July 2024 Greece
28 September 2023 Hungary 16
1 February 2024 Israel
14 February 2024 Italy
15 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
9 February 2024 Latvia N16
9 February 2024 Lithuania N-13
22 February 2024 Moldova
25 January 2024 Netherlands 12
24 February 2024 Serbia
18 September 2024 South Korea 19
26 July 2024 Spain
29 November 2023 Switzerland 14
22 February 2024 Tajikistan
16 November 2023 Ukraine
15 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $2,420,472
Production Metafilms, MK Productions, Fonds Quebecor
Also known as
Simple comme Sylvain, The Nature of Love, A Natureza do Amor, Die Natur der Liebe, Simple como Sylvain, A szerelem természete, Armastuse olemus, Aşkın Doğası, Da Sophia mødte Sylvain, La natura dell'amore, Le'ehov Pashout, Mīlestības daba, När Sophia mötte Sylvain, Natura miłości, Η φύση του έρωτα, Кохання без заморочок, Природа любви, Природата на любовта, 愛情本性論, 简如西尔万, Aşkın Tabiatı, טבעה של אהבה, La naturaleza del amor

Film rating

6.9
Rate 17 votes
6.8 IMDb
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Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Nature of Love - Dubbed trailer
The Nature of Love Dubbed trailer
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