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Micheline Lanctôt
Micheline Lanctôt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Micheline Lanctôt
Micheline Lanctôt
Micheline Lanctôt
Date of Birth
12 May 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.0
The Disappearance
(2017)
6.9
The Nature of Love
(2023)
6.7
Arsenault & Fils
(2022)
Filmography
6.9
The Nature of Love
Simple comme Sylvain
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, Canada / France
Watch trailer
6.7
Arsenault & Fils
Arsenault & Fils
Crime, Drama
2022, Canada
7
The Disappearance
Drama, Detective,
2017, Canada
6
Les Affamés
Les Affamés
Horror
2017, Canada
Watch trailer
Show more
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