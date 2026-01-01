Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Micheline Lanctôt
Micheline Lanctôt Micheline Lanctôt
Kinoafisha Persons Micheline Lanctôt

Micheline Lanctôt

Micheline Lanctôt

Date of Birth
12 May 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Disappearance 7.0
The Disappearance (2017)
The Nature of Love 6.9
The Nature of Love (2023)
Arsenault & Fils 6.7
Arsenault & Fils (2022)

Filmography

The Nature of Love 6.9
The Nature of Love Simple comme Sylvain
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, Canada / France
Watch trailer
Arsenault & Fils 6.7
Arsenault & Fils Arsenault & Fils
Crime, Drama 2022, Canada
The Disappearance 7
The Disappearance
Drama, Detective, 2017, Canada
Les Affamés 6
Les Affamés Les Affamés
Horror 2017, Canada
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more