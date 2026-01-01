Menu
Marie-Ginette Guay

Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Nature of Love 6.9
The Nature of Love (2023)
Continental, a Film Without Guns 6.8
Continental, a Film Without Guns (2007)
Les Affamés 6.0
Les Affamés (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Nature of Love 6.9
The Nature of Love Simple comme Sylvain
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, Canada / France
Watch trailer
Les Affamés 6
Les Affamés Les Affamés
Horror 2017, Canada
Watch trailer
Continental, a Film Without Guns 6.8
Continental, a Film Without Guns Continental, un film sans fusil
Comedy, Drama 2007, Canada
