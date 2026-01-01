Menu
Marie-Ginette Guay
Marie-Ginette Guay
Date of Birth
1 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.9
The Nature of Love
(2023)
6.8
Continental, a Film Without Guns
(2007)
6.0
Les Affamés
(2017)
Filmography
6.9
The Nature of Love
Simple comme Sylvain
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, Canada / France
Watch trailer
6
Les Affamés
Les Affamés
Horror
2017, Canada
Watch trailer
6.8
Continental, a Film Without Guns
Continental, un film sans fusil
Comedy, Drama
2007, Canada
