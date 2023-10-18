A solo trip aboard a yacht takes a terrifying turn when a woman encounters three drug traffickers clinging to the shattered remains of a boat. They soon force her to dive into shark-infested waters to retrieve kilos of cocaine from the sunken wreck.
ProductionAshland Hill Media Finance, Brilliant Pictures, Canal+
Also known as
Deep Fear, Dark Shark, Deep Fear - Tauch Um Dein Leben!, Deep Fear: squali negli abissi, Dehşete Dalış, Duboki strah, Hàm Tử Thần, Koszmarna głębia, Medo Profundo, Mély rettegés, Miedo Profundo, Sügav hirm, Tauch um dein Leben, Terror en el mar, Terror nas Profundezas, На глубине страха, ジョーズ 異次元の怪物, 深度恐惧, ترس عمیق, 딥 피어