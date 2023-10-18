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Poster of Deep Fear
4.7
Deep Fear - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Deep Fear
4.7

Deep Fear

, 2023
Deep Fear
Malta / Action, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Deep Fear
4.7
Deep Fear - Trailer
Deep Fear  Trailer

Synopsis

A solo trip aboard a yacht takes a terrifying turn when a woman encounters three drug traffickers clinging to the shattered remains of a boat. They soon force her to dive into shark-infested waters to retrieve kilos of cocaine from the sunken wreck.

Cast

Mãdãlina Ghenea
Mãdãlina Ghenea
Naomi
Ed Westwick
Ed Westwick
Jackson
Stany Coppet
Jose
Robert Capelli Jr.
Macarena Gómez
Maria
Ibrahima Gueye
Barny
David Leguesse
Diddle Bay
Mariana Garradas
Young Naomi
Marco Canadea
Naomi's Father
John-Paul Pace
Tomas
Tenika Mahoney
Bartender
Director Marcus Adams
Writer Robert Capelli Jr., Sophia Eptamenitis
Composer Hybrid
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Malta
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 October 2023
World premiere 18 October 2023
Release date
3 November 2023 Azerbaijan
19 October 2023 Germany 16
18 October 2023 Philippines R-13
3 November 2023 Tajikistan
2 November 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $134,959
Production Ashland Hill Media Finance, Brilliant Pictures, Canal+
Also known as
Deep Fear, Dark Shark, Deep Fear - Tauch Um Dein Leben!, Deep Fear: squali negli abissi, Dehşete Dalış, Duboki strah, Hàm Tử Thần, Koszmarna głębia, Medo Profundo, Mély rettegés, Miedo Profundo, Sügav hirm, Tauch um dein Leben, Terror en el mar, Terror nas Profundezas, На глубине страха, ジョーズ　異次元の怪物, 深度恐惧, ترس عمیق, 딥 피어

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Updated 25 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Deep Fear - Trailer
Deep Fear Trailer
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