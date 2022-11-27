Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother’s small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother’s secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, Božićna katastrofa s kolačima, Božična piškotna polomija, Ciasteczkowa katastrofa, En julekakekatastrofe, Katastrofa s božićnim keksom, La Recette secrète des cookies de Noël, Uma Receita de Natal, Un dulce desastre de Navidad, Una receta de Navidad