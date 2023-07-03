Menu
Poster of Blaga's Lessons
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Blaga's Lessons

Blaga's Lessons

Urotcite na Blaga 18+
Synopsis

A teacher, who falls victim to a phone scam that robs her of her life savings. then she realizes that there is no way get money back. The tables then turn as cash begins rolling in as she transforms into a scammer herself.
Country Bulgaria / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 3 July 2023
Release date
15 December 2023 Bulgaria
24 November 2023 Estonia
8 May 2024 France
25 January 2024 Germany 12
14 March 2024 Lithuania N16
1 November 2023 Serbia
19 January 2024 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $166,986
Production 42film, Argo Film
Also known as
Urotcite na Blaga, Blaga's Lessons, Blaga leckéi, Blaga õppetunnid, Eine Frage der Würde, La lecciones de Blaga, Las lecciones de Blaga, Lekcje Błagi, Lições de Blaga, Urotsite na Blaga, Τα μαθήματα της Μπλάγκα, Уроки Благи, Уроците на Блага, 我不是教你詐
Director
Stephan Komandarev
Cast
Gerasim Georgiev
Rozalia Abgarian
Ivan Barnev
Stefan Denolyubov
Ivaylo Hristov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
