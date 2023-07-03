A teacher, who falls victim to a phone scam that robs her of her life savings. then she realizes that there is no way get money back. The tables then turn as cash begins rolling in as she transforms into a scammer herself.
CountryBulgaria / Germany
Runtime1 hour 54 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere3 July 2023
Release date
15 December 2023
Bulgaria
24 November 2023
Estonia
8 May 2024
France
25 January 2024
Germany
12
14 March 2024
Lithuania
N16
1 November 2023
Serbia
19 January 2024
Taiwan
Worldwide Gross$166,986
Production42film, Argo Film
Also known as
Urotcite na Blaga, Blaga's Lessons, Blaga leckéi, Blaga õppetunnid, Eine Frage der Würde, La lecciones de Blaga, Las lecciones de Blaga, Lekcje Błagi, Lições de Blaga, Urotsite na Blaga, Τα μαθήματα της Μπλάγκα, Уроки Благи, Уроците на Блага, 我不是教你詐