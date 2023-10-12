Menu
Nassim 18+
Synopsis

The film begins with (Nassem), the shopkeeper, who knows the secrets of the people of Al-Faraj and is the person who is compassionate to them, but his comedic actions and insensitive pranks are unfortunate, and he causes the people of Al-Faraj to have problems that have no beginning or end. In the end, he wins a million dirhams, which changes his life for the better, and he marries the dream of his life. (Nassem) gets involved in a bag that we do not know what is inside, as the youth of Al-Faraj seek to gain and take the bag. (Nassem) will try with all his might to preserve this precious trust.

 
Country Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 12 October 2023
Release date
12 October 2023 UAE
Also known as
Cast
Ahmed Abdelrazaq
Hassan Rajab
Mahmoud Al qatan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
