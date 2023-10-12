The film begins with (Nassem), the shopkeeper, who knows the secrets of the people of Al-Faraj and is the person who is compassionate to them, but his comedic actions and insensitive pranks are unfortunate, and he causes the people of Al-Faraj to have problems that have no beginning or end. In the end, he wins a million dirhams, which changes his life for the better, and he marries the dream of his life. (Nassem) gets involved in a bag that we do not know what is inside, as the youth of Al-Faraj seek to gain and take the bag. (Nassem) will try with all his might to preserve this precious trust.