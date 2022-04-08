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7.4
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Alpenland
7.4
Alpenland
, 2022
Alpenland
Austria / Documentary / 18+
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Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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7.4
Synopsis
The Alps, unique and meanwhile also endangered, are stretching across eight European countries. Rural exodus on the one hand and overtourism on the other exist close together and above all hovers the inevitable threat of climate c...
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Director
Robert Schabus
Writer
Robert Schabus
Composer
Lukas Lauermann
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Austria
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
8 April 2022
Release date
10 June 2022
Austria
Production
Nikolaus Geyrhalter Filmproduktion
Also known as
Alpenland, Zwischen Bergen
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Updated 9 October 2023
Showtimes
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