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Poster of Alpenland
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Alpenland
7.4

Alpenland

, 2022
Alpenland
Austria / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Alpenland
7.4

Synopsis

The Alps, unique and meanwhile also endangered, are stretching across eight European countries. Rural exodus on the one hand and overtourism on the other exist close together and above all hovers the inevitable threat of climate c...
Director Robert Schabus
Writer Robert Schabus
Composer Lukas Lauermann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 8 April 2022
Release date
10 June 2022 Austria
Production Nikolaus Geyrhalter Filmproduktion
Also known as
Alpenland, Zwischen Bergen

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 9 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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