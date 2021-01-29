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6.9
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Luzzu
6.9
Luzzu
, 2021
Luzzu
Malta / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Filming locations
6.9
Synopsis
Jesmark, a struggling fisherman on the island of Malta, is forced to turn his back on generations of tradition and risk everything by entering the world of black market fishing to provide for his girlfriend and newborn baby.
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Cast
Jesmark Scicluna
Jesmark Saliba
Marlene Schranz
Old Woman
David Scicluna
David
Marta Vella
Mary Grace
Anthony Ellul
Inspector
Stephen Buhagiar
The Boss
Timur Ali
Aiden
Michela Farrugia
Denise
Marcelle Theuma
Doctor
Uday McLean
Uday
Michela Farrugia
Denise
Director
Alex Camilleri
Writer
Alex Camilleri
Composer
Jon Natchez
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Malta
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
6 August 2021
World premiere
29 January 2021
Release date
5 January 2022
France
27 May 2022
Great Britain
15
3 February 2022
Greece
18 February 2022
Spain
14 January 2022
Sweden
15
Worldwide Gross
$51,557
Production
Luzzu, Maborosi Films, Noruz Films (I)
Also known as
Luzzu, Chiếc Thuyền Luzzu, Le pêcheur Maltais, Luzzu - Fiskeren fra Valletta, Το σκαρί, Луцу, Луццу, 루쯔, ルッツ, ルッツ 海に生きる, 滄海漁生, Луззу
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Updated 5 October 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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