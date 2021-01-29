Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Luzzu
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Luzzu
6.9

Luzzu

, 2021
Luzzu
Malta / Drama / 18+
Poster of Luzzu
6.9

Synopsis

Jesmark, a struggling fisherman on the island of Malta, is forced to turn his back on generations of tradition and risk everything by entering the world of black market fishing to provide for his girlfriend and newborn baby.

Cast

Jesmark Scicluna
Jesmark Saliba
Marlene Schranz
Old Woman
David Scicluna
David
Marta Vella
Mary Grace
Anthony Ellul
Inspector
Stephen Buhagiar
The Boss
Timur Ali
Aiden
Michela Farrugia
Denise
Marcelle Theuma
Doctor
Uday McLean
Uday
Michela Farrugia
Denise
Director Alex Camilleri
Writer Alex Camilleri
Composer Jon Natchez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Malta
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 6 August 2021
World premiere 29 January 2021
Release date
5 January 2022 France
27 May 2022 Great Britain 15
3 February 2022 Greece
18 February 2022 Spain
14 January 2022 Sweden 15
Worldwide Gross $51,557
Production Luzzu, Maborosi Films, Noruz Films (I)
Also known as
Luzzu, Chiếc Thuyền Luzzu, Le pêcheur Maltais, Luzzu - Fiskeren fra Valletta, Το σκαρί, Луцу, Луццу, 루쯔, ルッツ, ルッツ 海に生きる, 滄海漁生, Луззу

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 5 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more