The legendary cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport. However, his upbringing was anything but easy. Growing up in a harsh environment and being treated differently because of his religion, made playing for the Sri Lankan cricket team seem like a far-fetched dream. However, through Muralitharan's hard work and perseverence, he made it there. But the problems and unfair targeting didn't stop there, as he would then be accused of cheating the sport.