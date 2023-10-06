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Poster of 800
8.3
Kinoafisha Films 800
8.3

800

, 2023
800
India / Biography, Sport / 18+
Poster of 800
8.3

Synopsis

The legendary cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport. However, his upbringing was anything but easy. Growing up in a harsh environment and being treated differently because of his religion, made playing for the Sri Lankan cricket team seem like a far-fetched dream. However, through Muralitharan's hard work and perseverence, he made it there. But the problems and unfair targeting didn't stop there, as he would then be accused of cheating the sport.

Cast

Mahima Nambiar
Nassar
Sharath Lohitashwa
Narain
Riythvika Panneerselvam
Nik Goldman
Madhur Mittal
Muthiah Muralidaran
Aruldoss
Raj Awasti
Doctor
Kishore Bhatt
Sri Lankan Cricket Supporter
Robert William Carlisle
Michael Parkinson
Mahbub Reza Chowdhury
Cricket Official
Director M.S. Sripathy
Writer Shehan Karunatilaka, M.S. Sripathy
Composer Ghibran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 December 2023
World premiere 6 October 2023
Release date
6 October 2023 Great Britain 15
6 October 2023 India U
6 October 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $9,259
Production Movie Train Motion Pictures, Sridevi Movies
Also known as
800, 800 The Movie

Film rating

8.3
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 15 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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