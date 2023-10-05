The movie tells about the psychological state of a family that lost their son during the second Karabakh war. The proud father was happy to see his son off to the front. The family's days are spent waiting for news from their son. One day they receive news of their only son's ascension to the high stage of shahid. If the mother, after holding a wake, gives vent to her feelings, the father, on the contrary, demonstrates very strange behavior. He withdraws from the surrounding world, he remains alone and struggles with himself.
|5 October 2023
|Azerbaijan
|16+