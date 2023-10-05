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Poster of Polar star
Kinoafisha Films Polar star

Polar star

, 2023
Qütb Ulduzu
Azerbaijan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Polar star

Synopsis

The movie tells about the psychological state of a family that lost their son during the second Karabakh war. The proud father was happy to see his son off to the front. The family's days are spent waiting for news from their son. One day they receive news of their only son's ascension to the high stage of shahid. If the mother, after holding a wake, gives vent to her feelings, the father, on the contrary, demonstrates very strange behavior. He withdraws from the surrounding world, he remains alone and struggles with himself.  

Cast

Mammeda Safa
Hüsniyya Mürvatova
Тунар Ализаде
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Azerbaijan
Production year 2023
World premiere 5 October 2023
Release date
5 October 2023 Azerbaijan 16+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 19 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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