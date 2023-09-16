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Poster of Notes of Autumn
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Notes of Autumn
6.6

Notes of Autumn

, 2023
Notes of Autumn
USA / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Notes of Autumn
6.6

Synopsis

Leo is a successful author who is experiencing a tough writer's block. Feeling the pressure to finish the new installment of his popular series of books, Leo swaps homes with his best friend, Ellie, for a period of time. During his stay at Ellie's place, Leo ends up meeting Matt, who helps him get out of his own way when it comes to writing something new and inspiring. Leo and Matt's newfound friendships turn into something far more meaningful, just as Ellie is experiencing a similar situation with Sam.

Cast

Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams
Ellie
Luke Macfarlane
Leo
Marcus Rosner
Sam
Peter Porte
Matt
Kelsey Lopes
Wendy
Stellina Rusich
Faith
Ruby Hobbs
Darcy
Aidan Kahn
Beau
Kavan Smith
Jack
Pascale Hutton
Pascale Hutton
Isabelle
Director Troy Scott
Writer Rick Garman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 September 2023
World premiere 16 September 2023
Release date
16 September 2023 Canada G
Production Hallmark Media, Two 4 The Money Media
Also known as
Notes of Autumn, Quatre Cœurs en automne, Fall Swap, Jesenje note, Jesenske note, Note d'autunno, Notes of Autumn - Liebe inklusive, Осенние записки

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 13 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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