Leo is a successful author who is experiencing a tough writer's block. Feeling the pressure to finish the new installment of his popular series of books, Leo swaps homes with his best friend, Ellie, for a period of time. During his stay at Ellie's place, Leo ends up meeting Matt, who helps him get out of his own way when it comes to writing something new and inspiring. Leo and Matt's newfound friendships turn into something far more meaningful, just as Ellie is experiencing a similar situation with Sam.