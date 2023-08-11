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7.8
Kinoafisha
Films
OMG 2
7.8
OMG 2
, 2023
OMG 2
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.8
Synopsis
Life is bliss until one day Kanti Sharan Mudgal’s son Vivek is blamed for immoral conduct and expelled from school. Overwhelmed, Kanti plans to leave town until a divine intervention leads him to seek justice by taking those responsible to court.
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Cast
Akshay Kumar
Shiva's Messenger
Pankaj Tripathi
Kanti Sharan Mudgal
Fahim Fazli
Vedika Nawani
Yami Gautam
Adv. Kamini Maheshwari
Pavan Malhotra
[Justice] Purushottam Nagar
Geeta Agrawal Sharma
Indumati Mudgal
Aarush Varma
Vivek Mudgal
Anvesha Vij
Damyanti Mudgal
Govind Namdeo
[Head Priest] Pandey
Arun Govil
Atalnath Maheshwari
Shreedhar Dubey
Chandu Padiyal
Director
Amit Rai
Writer
Amit Rai
,
Preeti Singh
Composer
Mangesh Dhakde
,
Pranaay
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 36 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
7 October 2023
World premiere
11 August 2023
Release date
11 August 2023
India
A
11 August 2023
UAE
Budget
500,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$614,607
Production
Cape of Good Films, Viacom18 Studios, Wakaoo Films
Also known as
OMG 2, O My God 2, Oh My God 2, О, Господи! 2, وای خدای من 2
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
11
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 15 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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