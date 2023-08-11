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Poster of OMG 2
7.8
Kinoafisha Films OMG 2
7.8

OMG 2

, 2023
OMG 2
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of OMG 2
7.8

Synopsis

Life is bliss until one day Kanti Sharan Mudgal’s son Vivek is blamed for immoral conduct and expelled from school. Overwhelmed, Kanti plans to leave town until a divine intervention leads him to seek justice by taking those responsible to court.

Cast

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Shiva's Messenger
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi
Kanti Sharan Mudgal
Fahim Fazli
Fahim Fazli
Vedika Nawani
Yami Gautam
Adv. Kamini Maheshwari
Pavan Malhotra
[Justice] Purushottam Nagar
Geeta Agrawal Sharma
Indumati Mudgal
Aarush Varma
Vivek Mudgal
Anvesha Vij
Damyanti Mudgal
Govind Namdeo
[Head Priest] Pandey
Arun Govil
Atalnath Maheshwari
Shreedhar Dubey
Chandu Padiyal
Director Amit Rai
Writer Amit Rai, Preeti Singh
Composer Mangesh Dhakde, Pranaay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 36 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 October 2023
World premiere 11 August 2023
Release date
11 August 2023 India A
11 August 2023 UAE
Budget 500,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $614,607
Production Cape of Good Films, Viacom18 Studios, Wakaoo Films
Also known as
OMG 2, O My God 2, Oh My God 2, О, Господи! 2, وای خدای من 2

Film rating

7.8
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 15 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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