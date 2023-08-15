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6.9
Kinoafisha
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Filling in the Blanks
6.9
Filling in the Blanks
, 2023
Filling in the Blanks
USA / Documentary / 18+
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6.9
Synopsis
In recent years, at home DNA tests have become a popular gift. Sometimes the tests reveal more than just a family's heritage or health history, uncovering things that were intentionally stashed behind a wall of secrecy. The docume...
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Cast
Jon Baime
Self
Philip Schaefer
Smoking OBGYN
Director
Jon Baime
Writer
Jon Baime
Composer
Jared Hamilton
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
15 August 2023
World premiere
15 August 2023
Budget
$210,000
Production
Jon Baime Productions
Also known as
Filling in the Blanks
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
11
votes
6.6
IMDb
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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