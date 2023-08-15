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Poster of Filling in the Blanks
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Filling in the Blanks
6.9

Filling in the Blanks

, 2023
Filling in the Blanks
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Filling in the Blanks
6.9

Synopsis

In recent years, at home DNA tests have become a popular gift. Sometimes the tests reveal more than just a family's heritage or health history, uncovering things that were intentionally stashed behind a wall of secrecy. The docume...

Cast

Jon Baime
Self
Philip Schaefer
Smoking OBGYN
Director Jon Baime
Writer Jon Baime
Composer Jared Hamilton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 August 2023
World premiere 15 August 2023
Budget $210,000
Production Jon Baime Productions
Also known as
Filling in the Blanks

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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