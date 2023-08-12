Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Safari Romance
6.8
Kinoafisha Films A Safari Romance
6.8

A Safari Romance

, 2023
A Safari Romance
Canada, South Africa / Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Safari Romance
6.8

Synopsis

Megan is a research scientist living her dream in South Africa pursuing a Ph.D. in Ethology, while working as a ranger on a nature reserve. When Tim, an American theme park designer, arrives to capture footage for an immersive, safari-themed attraction, Megan serves as his guide. As they explore the savanna and observe giraffes, elephants and lions in their natural habitats, they open up to each other about their dreams and begin to grow close. Things are going well until Amy, a woman from Tim’s past, arrives to take over the project. Amy’s reckless disregard for rules puts Megan’s job at risk and threatens Megan and Tim’s budding romance. Megan, knowing that Tim will soon return home, is also wary of giving her heart to someone who lives half a world away – but she may find that love is an adventure worth taking.

Cast

Andrew W. Walker
Tim Ericson
Brittany Bristow
Megan Henry
Maxx Moticoe
Darius D'Checko
Nthati Moshesh
Nozizwe
Samke Makhoba
Kamara
Simoné Pretorius
Amy Bradshaw
Rika Sennett
Anne Foster
James Borthwick
Peter Foster
Craig Gardner
Amy's Dad
Deidre Dikotla
Annika
Director Leif Bristow
Writer Agnes Bristow
Composer James Mark Stewart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / South Africa
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 12 August 2023
World premiere 12 August 2023
Production Leif Films Media, RHP Productions, 120dB Films
Also known as
A Safari Romance, Safari Romance - Zwei Herzen auf Safari, Safari romantic, Safari za dvoje, Un safari per due, Любовь в пампасах, 野生动物园浪漫之旅

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 25 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more