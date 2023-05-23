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5.1
Kinoafisha
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Rub
5.1
Rub
, 2023
Rub
USA / Drama / 18+
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5.1
Synopsis
Meet Neal. He's lonely, gets bullied at work, and is unlucky in love. At the suggestion of a co-worker he decides to go to a massage parlor and in the process his life changes in ways he never would have imagined.
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Cast
Micah Spayer
Neal
Jennifer Figuereo
Perla
Westley Barrington Artope
West
PJ Landers
Trevor
Anthony Zenhauser
Motel Clerk
Alex Anderson
Steve
Inna Yesilevskaya
Olga
Chris Camaj
MIB
Grace Bozza
Waitress
Moud Sabra
Boss
Director
Christopher Fox
Writer
Christopher Fox
Composer
Nick Bohun
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
23 May 2023
World premiere
23 May 2023
Release date
22 July 2023
USA
Production
Cellar Door Films, Stupid Ears Productions
Also known as
Rub, Masażystka
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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