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Poster of Rub
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Rub
5.1

Rub

, 2023
Rub
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Rub
5.1

Synopsis

Meet Neal. He's lonely, gets bullied at work, and is unlucky in love. At the suggestion of a co-worker he decides to go to a massage parlor and in the process his life changes in ways he never would have imagined.

Cast

Micah Spayer
Neal
Jennifer Figuereo
Perla
Westley Barrington Artope
West
PJ Landers
Trevor
Anthony Zenhauser
Motel Clerk
Alex Anderson
Steve
Inna Yesilevskaya
Olga
Chris Camaj
MIB
Grace Bozza
Waitress
Moud Sabra
Boss
Director Christopher Fox
Writer Christopher Fox
Composer Nick Bohun
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 May 2023
World premiere 23 May 2023
Release date
22 July 2023 USA
Production Cellar Door Films, Stupid Ears Productions
Also known as
Rub, Masażystka

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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