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8.6
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American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes
8.6
American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes
, 2023
American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
8.6
Synopsis
Documentary following the career of professional wrestler Cody Rhodes, from leaving the WWE to his eventual return to WrestleMania and his journey chasing the WWE championship - a feat his father, Dusty, never accomplished.
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Cast
Stephen Amell
Self - Actor, Heels
Paul Levesque
Colby Lopez
Cody Rhodes
Self - WWE Superstar
Michelle Runnels
Self - Cody's Mother
Teil Runnels
Self - Cody's Sister
Dusty Rhodes
WWE Hall of Famer
Dusty Rhodes
WWE Hall of Famer
Dallas Page
Self - WWE Hall of Famer
Bruce Prichard
Self - WWE Executive Director
David LaGreca
Self - SiriusXM, Busted Open
Steve Day
Self - High School Wrestling Coach
Director
Matt Braine
Writer
Matt Braine
,
Ben Houser
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
Online premiere
31 July 2023
World premiere
31 July 2023
Production
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)
Also known as
American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, WWE American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes
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Film rating
8.6
Rate
12
votes
7.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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