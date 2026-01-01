Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Shuklaphanta, the other wild nepal
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Country
France
Runtime
50 minutes
Production year
2016
Budget
€100,000
Production
Ampersand
Also known as
Shuklaphanta, the other wild Nepal
Director
Lilou Lemaire
Cast
Lesli Klak
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.4
Rate
14
votes
8.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
