Shuklaphanta, the other wild nepal
Shuklaphanta, the other wild nepal

Shuklaphanta, the other wild nepal

Shuklaphanta, the other wild nepal 18+
Country France
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2016
Budget €100,000
Production Ampersand
Also known as
Shuklaphanta, the other wild Nepal
Director
Lilou Lemaire
Cast
Lesli Klak
8.4
Rate 14 votes
8.5 IMDb
