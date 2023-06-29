Cast
Kajol
Devyani Singh (Amit Sharma's Segment)
Vijay Varma
Vijay Chawhan (Sujoy Ghosh's Segment)
Angad Bedi
Arjun (R Balki's Segment)
Neena Gupta
Veda's Grandmother (R Balki's Segment)
Amruta Subhash
Seema (Konkona Sen Sharma's Segment)
Tillotama Shome
Isheeta (Konkona Sen Sharma's Segment)
Cast and Crew
Writer
Sujoy Ghosh, R. Balki, Rishi Virmani, Pooja Tolani
Composer
Raja Narayan Deb, Sagar Desai, Subhajit Mukherjee, Aman Pant
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 12 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
29 June 2023
World premiere
29 June 2023
Production
Flying Unicorn Entertainment, RSVP
Also known as
Lust Stories 2, Bajo el hechizo del deseo 2, Histoires sensuelles 2, Opowieści o pożądaniu 2, Quatro Histórias de Desejo 2, Истории страсти 2, 愛慾四重奏2, 慕情のアンソロジー2, 爱欲四部曲2, 러스트 스토리 2