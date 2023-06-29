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Poster of Lust Stories 2
6.5
Lust Stories 2 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Lust Stories 2
6.5

Lust Stories 2

, 2023
Lust Stories 2
India / Drama, Fantasy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lust Stories 2
6.5
Lust Stories 2 - Trailer
Lust Stories 2  Trailer

Synopsis

Four eminent Indian directors explore sex, desire and love through short films in this sequel to 2018's Emmy-nominated 'Lust Stories'.

Cast

Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia
Shanti (Sujoy Ghosh's Segment)
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur
Veda (R Balki's Segment)
Kajol
Devyani Singh (Amit Sharma's Segment)
Vijay Varma
Vijay Chawhan (Sujoy Ghosh's Segment)
Angad Bedi
Arjun (R Balki's Segment)
Neena Gupta
Veda's Grandmother (R Balki's Segment)
Amruta Subhash
Seema (Konkona Sen Sharma's Segment)
Tillotama Shome
Isheeta (Konkona Sen Sharma's Segment)
Kumud Mishra
Suraj Singh (Amit Sharma's Segment)
Anushka Kaushik
Rekha
Director R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma
Writer Sujoy Ghosh, R. Balki, Rishi Virmani, Pooja Tolani
Composer Raja Narayan Deb, Sagar Desai, Subhajit Mukherjee, Aman Pant
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 29 June 2023
World premiere 29 June 2023
Production Flying Unicorn Entertainment, RSVP
Also known as
Lust Stories 2, Bajo el hechizo del deseo 2, Histoires sensuelles 2, Opowieści o pożądaniu 2, Quatro Histórias de Desejo 2, Истории страсти 2, 愛慾四重奏2, 慕情のアンソロジー2, 爱欲四部曲2, 러스트 스토리 2

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Lust Stories 2 - Trailer
Lust Stories 2 Trailer
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