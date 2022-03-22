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5.3
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Assailant
5.3
Assailant
, 2022
Assailant
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
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5.3
Synopsis
A couple sails to the Caribbean in hopes of saving their marriage. After an argument between the husband and a mysterious drifter, the situation devolves into a dangerous pursuit. Now they must fight to save themselves from the assailant.
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Cast
Poppy Delevingne
Zoe
Casper Van Dien
Michael
Jeff Fahey
Henry
Chad Michael Collins
Jason
Danielle Browne
Bar Maid
Spencer Collings
Dean
Frank Corbie
Doorman
Winston Crooke
Tour Guide
Winston Crooke
Tour Guide
Angela Dixon
Counsellor
Director
Tom Paton
Writer
Philippe Martinez
,
Tom Paton
Composer
Max Sweiry
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
22 March 2022
World premiere
22 March 2022
Production
Highfield Grange Studios, MSR Media
Also known as
Assailant
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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