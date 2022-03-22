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Poster of Assailant
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Assailant
5.3

Assailant

, 2022
Assailant
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Assailant
5.3

Synopsis

A couple sails to the Caribbean in hopes of saving their marriage. After an argument between the husband and a mysterious drifter, the situation devolves into a dangerous pursuit. Now they must fight to save themselves from the assailant.

Cast

Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne
Zoe
Casper Van Dien
Casper Van Dien
Michael
Jeff Fahey
Jeff Fahey
Henry
Chad Michael Collins
Jason
Danielle Browne
Bar Maid
Spencer Collings
Dean
Frank Corbie
Doorman
Winston Crooke
Tour Guide
Winston Crooke
Tour Guide
Angela Dixon
Angela Dixon
Counsellor
Director Tom Paton
Writer Philippe Martinez, Tom Paton
Composer Max Sweiry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 22 March 2022
World premiere 22 March 2022
Production Highfield Grange Studios, MSR Media
Also known as
Assailant

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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