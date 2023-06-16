Cast
Rajisha Vijayan
Meera Mohan
Vijayaraghavan
Indrasena Kurup
Aarsha Chandini Baiju
Salabha
Meenakshi Warrier
Malu Mohan
Sunil Sukhada
Janardhanan Nair
Cast and Crew
Director
Stephy Zaviour
Writer
Mahesh Gopal, Mahesh Gopal, Jai Vishnu
Composer
Hesham Abdul Wahab
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
16 June 2023
Release date
|16 June 2023
|India
|
|U
|16 June 2023
|UAE
|
|TBC
Budget
40,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$147,982
Production
B3M Creations
Also known as
Madhura Manohara Moham