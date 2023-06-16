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Poster of Madhura Manohara Moham
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Madhura Manohara Moham
8.1

Madhura Manohara Moham

, 2023
Madhura Manohara Moham
India / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Madhura Manohara Moham
8.1

Cast

Rajisha Vijayan
Meera Mohan
Vijayaraghavan
Indrasena Kurup
Althaf Salim
Ambadi
Sharafudheen
Manu Mohan
Biju Sopanam
Jose
Aarsha Chandini Baiju
Salabha
Bindu Panikkar
Ushamma
Meenakshi Warrier
Malu Mohan
Sunil Sukhada
Janardhanan Nair
Saiju Kurup
Jeevan Raj
Director Stephy Zaviour
Writer Mahesh Gopal, Mahesh Gopal, Jai Vishnu
Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 16 June 2023
Release date
16 June 2023 India U
16 June 2023 UAE TBC
Budget 40,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $147,982
Production B3M Creations
Also known as
Madhura Manohara Moham

Film rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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