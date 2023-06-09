Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
8.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Maurh
8.3
Maurh
, 2023
Maurh
India / Action, Drama, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.3
Synopsis
Period-drama is written and directed by Jatinder Mauhar which will have an ensemble cast of proficient actors like Kuljinder Sidhu, Vikramjeet Virk, Amiek Singh Virk, Manuel Randhawa and several others.
Expand
Cast
Ammy Virk
Jeona Maurh
Dev Kharoud
Kishna Maurh
Vikramjeet Virk
Dogar
Naiqra Kaur
Parsinni
Kuljinder Singh Sidhu
Jaimal
Marc Randhawa
Chatra
Amiek Virk
John Hurton
Prince Makhu
Mela Singh
Paramveer Singh
Police Cop
Raj Jodhan
Mukandi
Director
Jatinder Mauhar
Writer
Jatinder Mauhar
,
Ravneet Singh
,
Narinder Singh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
9 June 2023
Release date
9 June 2023
India
9 June 2023
UAE
PG15
Budget
10 INR
Worldwide Gross
$73,786
Production
Gillz Network, Naad Sstudios, Nagaada Film Studio
Also known as
Maurh, Jatt Jeona Morh, Maurh- Lehndi Rutt De Nayak, ਮੌੜ, Maurh: Lehndi Rutt De Nayak, مائور
More
Film rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree