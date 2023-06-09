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Poster of Maurh
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Maurh
8.3

Maurh

, 2023
Maurh
India / Action, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Maurh
8.3

Synopsis

Period-drama is written and directed by Jatinder Mauhar which will have an ensemble cast of proficient actors like Kuljinder Sidhu, Vikramjeet Virk, Amiek Singh Virk, Manuel Randhawa and several others.

Cast

Ammy Virk
Jeona Maurh
Dev Kharoud
Kishna Maurh
Vikramjeet Virk
Dogar
Naiqra Kaur
Parsinni
Kuljinder Singh Sidhu
Jaimal
Marc Randhawa
Chatra
Amiek Virk
John Hurton
Prince Makhu
Mela Singh
Paramveer Singh
Police Cop
Raj Jodhan
Mukandi
Director Jatinder Mauhar
Writer Jatinder Mauhar, Ravneet Singh, Narinder Singh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 9 June 2023
Release date
9 June 2023 India
9 June 2023 UAE PG15
Budget 10 INR
Worldwide Gross $73,786
Production Gillz Network, Naad Sstudios, Nagaada Film Studio
Also known as
Maurh, Jatt Jeona Morh, Maurh- Lehndi Rutt De Nayak, ਮੌੜ, Maurh: Lehndi Rutt De Nayak, مائور

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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