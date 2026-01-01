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About
Filmography
Loek Peters
Loek Peters
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loek Peters
Loek Peters
Loek Peters
Date of Birth
3 July 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
Penoza
(2010)
7.4
Cool Kids Don't Cry
(2012)
6.6
Roosters
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2025
2022
2016
2015
2012
2010
All
6
Films
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
6
6.6
Roosters
Comedy
2025, Netherlands
5.8
Foodies
Foodies
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2022, Netherlands
Watch trailer
6.4
Als de dijken breken
Drama,
2016, Netherlands/Belgium
5.9
Monkey Business from A to Z
Apenstreken
Family
2015, Netherlands
7.4
Cool Kids Don't Cry
Achtste-groepers huilen niet
Drama, Family, Sport
2012, Netherlands / Belgium
8.1
Penoza
Drama, Crime
2010, Netherlands
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