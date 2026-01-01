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Loek Peters Loek Peters
Kinoafisha Persons Loek Peters

Loek Peters

Loek Peters

Date of Birth
3 July 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Penoza 8.1
Penoza (2010)
Cool Kids Don't Cry 7.4
Cool Kids Don't Cry (2012)
Roosters 6.6
Roosters (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Roosters 6.6
Roosters
Comedy 2025, Netherlands
Foodies 5.8
Foodies Foodies
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2022, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Als de dijken breken 6.4
Als de dijken breken
Drama, 2016, Netherlands/Belgium
Monkey Business from A to Z 5.9
Monkey Business from A to Z Apenstreken
Family 2015, Netherlands
Cool Kids Don't Cry 7.4
Cool Kids Don't Cry Achtste-groepers huilen niet
Drama, Family, Sport 2012, Netherlands / Belgium
Penoza 8.1
Penoza
Drama, Crime 2010, Netherlands
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