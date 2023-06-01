Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of An Unforgettable Year: Summer
6.4
Kinoafisha Films An Unforgettable Year: Summer
6.4

An Unforgettable Year: Summer

, 2023
Um Ano Inesquecível - Verão
Brazil / Romantic / 18+
Poster of An Unforgettable Year: Summer
6.4

Synopsis

In order to study fashion in so-desired Paris, a young country girl who hates Carnival travels to Rio de Janeiro to try to get support from the most famous designer in Brazil. Set on sneaking into the sewing team of one of the biggest samba schools, she will discover that Carnival only lasts for a week, but a love story can change her entire life.

Cast

Karol Araujo
Gabi
Zezeh Barbosa
Dona Maria
Jonathan Dantas Barreto
Wanderlucy Bezerra
Guilherme Dellorto
Lívia Inhudes
Inha
Micael Borges
Guima
Mariana Rios
Carrie Catherine
Patricia Ramos
MC Queilinha
Júlia Gomes
Karina (Kaká)
Duda Santos
Tati
Isaías
Joca
Director Chris D'Amato
Writer Bruno Garotti, Vince Marcello, Sylvio Gonçalves, Anna Israel
Composer André Caccia Bava
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 June 2023
World premiere 1 June 2023
Also known as
Um Ano Inesquecível: Verão, An Unforgettable Year: Summer, Ein unvergessliches Jahr - Sommer, Un anno indimenticabile - Estate, Unutulmaz Bir Yıl: Yaz, 忘れられない年、夏, Un Año Inolvidadble – Verano, Un Año Inolvidadble: Verano

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more