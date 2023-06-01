In order to study fashion in so-desired Paris, a young country girl who hates Carnival travels to Rio de Janeiro to try to get support from the most famous designer in Brazil. Set on sneaking into the sewing team of one of the biggest samba schools, she will discover that Carnival only lasts for a week, but a love story can change her entire life.
Cast
Karol Araujo
Gabi
Zezeh Barbosa
Dona Maria
Jonathan Dantas Barreto
Wanderlucy Bezerra
Guilherme Dellorto
Lívia Inhudes
Inha
Micael Borges
Guima
Mariana Rios
Carrie Catherine
Patricia Ramos
MC Queilinha
Júlia Gomes
Karina (Kaká)
Duda Santos
Tati
Isaías
Joca
DirectorChris D'Amato
WriterBruno Garotti, Vince Marcello, Sylvio Gonçalves, Anna Israel
Um Ano Inesquecível: Verão, An Unforgettable Year: Summer, Ein unvergessliches Jahr - Sommer, Un anno indimenticabile - Estate, Unutulmaz Bir Yıl: Yaz, 忘れられない年、夏, Un Año Inolvidadble – Verano, Un Año Inolvidadble: Verano
Film rating
6.4
Rate12 votes
5.3IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.