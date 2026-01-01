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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
The Fourth
6.6
The Fourth
, 1973
Chetvyortyy
USSR / Drama / 18+
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6.6
Synopsis
American journalist gets a sensational material but is afraid to publish it...
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Cast
Vladimir Vysotsky
On - zhurnalist
Margarita Terekhova
Ket
Sergey Shakurov
Dick
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Vtoroy pilot
Sergey Sazontyev
Pilot
Yury Solomin
Charles Howard
Tatyana Vasileva
Betsy
Māris Liepa
Jack
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Gvichchardi
Juozas Budraitis
Ben Crow
Director
Aleksandr Stolper
Writer
Konstantin Simonov
,
Aleksandr Stolper
Composer
Yan Frenkel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 11 minutes
Production year
1973
World premiere
11 December 1972
Release date
11 December 1972
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Chetvyortyy, A negyedik, The Fourth, Четвёртый
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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