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Poster of The Fourth
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Fourth
6.6

The Fourth

, 1973
Chetvyortyy
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Fourth
6.6

Synopsis

American journalist gets a sensational material but is afraid to publish it...

Cast

Vladimir Vysotsky
Vladimir Vysotsky
On - zhurnalist
Margarita Terekhova
Margarita Terekhova
Ket
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Dick
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Vtoroy pilot
Sergey Sazontyev
Pilot
Yury Solomin
Yury Solomin
Charles Howard
Tatyana Vasileva
Tatyana Vasileva
Betsy
Māris Liepa
Māris Liepa
Jack
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Gvichchardi
Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
Ben Crow
Director Aleksandr Stolper
Writer Konstantin Simonov, Aleksandr Stolper
Composer Yan Frenkel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 11 December 1972
Release date
11 December 1972 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Chetvyortyy, A negyedik, The Fourth, Четвёртый

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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