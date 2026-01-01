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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Spartacus
6.1
Spartacus
, 1977
Spartakus
USSR / Musical / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
A 1975 recording of the Bolshoi Ballet's performance of Yuri Grigorovich's production of "Spartacus".
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Cast
Māris Liepa
Krass
Natalia Bessmertnova
Frigia
Nina Timofeyeva
Egina
Vladimir Vasiliev
Spartak
V. Abrosimov
Solist
T. Bessmertnova
Solist
T. Cherkasskaya
Solist
Ye. Cherkasskaya
Solist
A. Danilychev
Solist
L. Gumina
Solist
Director
Vadim Derbenyov
,
Yury Grigorovich
Writer
Vadim Derbenyov
,
Yury Grigorovich
Composer
Aram Khachaturyan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
1977
World premiere
1 January 1977
Release date
7 October 1977
Russia
1 January 1977
Mexico
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Spartakus, Spartacus, Balett: Spartacus, Baletti: Spartakus, Bolshoi Ballet: Spartacus, Espartaco, Spartakos, Spartakus - The Bolshoi Ballet, Спартак, スパルタクス
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
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