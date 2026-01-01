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Poster of Spartacus
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Spartacus
6.1

Spartacus

, 1977
Spartakus
USSR / Musical / 18+
Poster of Spartacus
6.1

Synopsis

A 1975 recording of the Bolshoi Ballet's performance of Yuri Grigorovich's production of "Spartacus".

Cast

Māris Liepa
Māris Liepa
Krass
Natalia Bessmertnova
Frigia
Nina Timofeyeva
Egina
Vladimir Vasiliev
Vladimir Vasiliev
Spartak
V. Abrosimov
Solist
T. Bessmertnova
Solist
T. Cherkasskaya
Solist
Ye. Cherkasskaya
Solist
A. Danilychev
Solist
L. Gumina
Solist
Director Vadim Derbenyov, Yury Grigorovich
Writer Vadim Derbenyov, Yury Grigorovich
Composer Aram Khachaturyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 1 January 1977
Release date
7 October 1977 Russia
1 January 1977 Mexico
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Spartakus, Spartacus, Balett: Spartacus, Baletti: Spartakus, Bolshoi Ballet: Spartacus, Espartaco, Spartakos, Spartakus - The Bolshoi Ballet, Спартак, スパルタクス

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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