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Blood Meridian
Blood Meridian
Blood Meridian
USA / Drama, History, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
On the Texas-Mexico border in the 1850s, a 14-year-old Tennesseean nicknamed The Kid stumbles into a nightmarish world where Indians are being murdered and the market for their scalps is thriving.
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Cast
Vincent D'Onofrio
Tye Sheridan
Director
John Hillcoat
Writer
Todd Field
,
Andrew Kevin Walker
,
Vince Jolivette
,
John Logan
,
Cormac McCarthy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
New Regency Productions, Scott Rudin Productions
Also known as
Blood Meridian
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