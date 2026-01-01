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Kinoafisha Films Blood Meridian

Blood Meridian

Blood Meridian
USA / Drama, History, Thriller / 18+

Synopsis

On the Texas-Mexico border in the 1850s, a 14-year-old Tennesseean nicknamed The Kid stumbles into a nightmarish world where Indians are being murdered and the market for their scalps is thriving.

Cast

Vincent D'Onofrio
Vincent D'Onofrio
Tye Sheridan
Tye Sheridan
Director John Hillcoat
Writer Todd Field, Andrew Kevin Walker, Vince Jolivette, John Logan, Cormac McCarthy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production New Regency Productions, Scott Rudin Productions
Also known as
Blood Meridian

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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