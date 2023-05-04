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Saat Egaba
5.5
Saat Egaba
, 2023
Saat Egaba
Egypt / Comedy, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Synopsis
When Yassin's wish for new parents comes true, he finds himself in strange and exciting new worlds.
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Cast
Mohamed Tharwat
Ayten Amer
El-Fayyumi's wife
Sharif Salamah
Ghada Adel
Iman
Sawsan Badr
Harbua
Ahmad Abbas
Khaled
Nagla Badr
Maysah
Magdi El-Behiri
Dudoo
Iman El-Sayyed
Hana
Hamed El-Sharrab
Filiks
Entsar
Insherah
Latifa Fahmy
Grandmother
Director
Mostafa Abouseif
Writer
Shirin Ala
,
Muhammad Khidhr
,
Mustafa Khidhr
,
Rim Maalifi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Egypt
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
4 May 2023
Release date
4 May 2023
UAE
Worldwide Gross
$13,589
Also known as
Saat Egaba
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
12
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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