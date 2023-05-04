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Poster of Saat Egaba
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Saat Egaba
5.5

Saat Egaba

, 2023
Saat Egaba
Egypt / Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Saat Egaba
5.5

Synopsis

When Yassin's wish for new parents comes true, he finds himself in strange and exciting new worlds.

Cast

Mohamed Tharwat
Ayten Amer
El-Fayyumi's wife
Sharif Salamah
Ghada Adel
Iman
Sawsan Badr
Harbua
Ahmad Abbas
Khaled
Nagla Badr
Maysah
Magdi El-Behiri
Dudoo
Iman El-Sayyed
Hana
Hamed El-Sharrab
Filiks
Entsar
Insherah
Latifa Fahmy
Grandmother
Director Mostafa Abouseif
Writer Shirin Ala, Muhammad Khidhr, Mustafa Khidhr, Rim Maalifi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 4 May 2023
Release date
4 May 2023 UAE
Worldwide Gross $13,589
Also known as
Saat Egaba

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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