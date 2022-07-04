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Poster of Galaxy Games
2.4
Kinoafisha Films Galaxy Games
2.4

Galaxy Games

, 2022
Galaxy Games
USA / Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Galaxy Games
2.4

Synopsis

A group of young adults are sent to a faraway planet to compete in the prestigious Sol Invictus games. When disaster strikes and the teams are stranded without equipment or communication, they must work together to survive long enough to be rescued.

Cast

Jake White
Tyl
Sky King
Lex
Jake Brown
Lee
Director Ben Carland
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 4 July 2022
World premiere 4 July 2022
Production High Octane Pictures
Also known as
Galaxy Games, 星戰遊戲：無敵索爾, بازی‌های کهکشانی, Sol Invictus

Film rating

2.4
Rate 10 votes
2.6 IMDb
Updated 9 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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