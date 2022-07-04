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2.4
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Galaxy Games
2.4
Galaxy Games
, 2022
Galaxy Games
USA / Fantasy / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
2.4
Synopsis
A group of young adults are sent to a faraway planet to compete in the prestigious Sol Invictus games. When disaster strikes and the teams are stranded without equipment or communication, they must work together to survive long enough to be rescued.
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Cast
Jake White
Tyl
Sky King
Lex
Jake Brown
Lee
Director
Ben Carland
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
4 July 2022
World premiere
4 July 2022
Production
High Octane Pictures
Also known as
Galaxy Games, 星戰遊戲：無敵索爾, بازیهای کهکشانی, Sol Invictus
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Film rating
2.4
Rate
10
votes
2.6
IMDb
Updated 9 July 2025
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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