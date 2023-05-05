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Poster of Anuragam
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Anuragam
8.1

Anuragam

, 2023
Anuragam
India / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Anuragam
8.1

Synopsis

Anuragam is a film set in Kochi, India that explores the complexities of modern-day relationships through the lives of three couples. The story follows Mercy, a single mother and banker who is loved by her manager, Jose, but still grieving the loss of her husband. Meanwhile, popular music composer Shankar is preparing to enter a new relationship after his separation from his wife, Devika, a successful baker. Their daughter, Janani, and Mercy's son, Aswin, are classmates and friends, with their friendship potentially blossoming into romance. Music plays an important role in the film, which ultimately reminds viewers that love can happen at any age and make life worth living.

Cast

Gautham Vasudev Menon
Shankar
Gouri Kishan
Janani
Sheela
Johny Antony
Jose
Jaffer Idukki
Devayani
Lena
Devaki
Durga Krishna
Balaji Sarma
Sudheesh
Bitto Davis
Manikandan
Director Shahad, Shahad Nilambur
Writer Aswin Jose
Composer Joel Johns
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 5 May 2023
Release date
5 May 2023 India U
11 May 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $29,341
Production Lakshminath Creations, Sathyam Cinemas
Also known as
Anuragam

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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