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Poster of Bulgakov. Etot mir - moy!
8.1
Bulgakov. Etot mir - moy! - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bulgakov. Etot mir - moy!
8.1

Bulgakov. Etot mir - moy!

, 2022
Bulgakov. Etot mir - moy!
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bulgakov. Etot mir - moy!
8.1
Bulgakov. Etot mir - moy! - Trailer
Bulgakov. Etot mir - moy!  Trailer

Cast

Svetlana Astretsova
Svetlana Astretsova
Self
Dmitri Bozin
Self
Pavel Lyubimtsev
Pavel Lyubimtsev
Self
Edvard Radzinsky
Self
Director Svetlana Astretsova
Writer Svetlana Astretsova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 6 June 2023
World premiere 6 June 2023
Worldwide Gross $2,203
Also known as
Bulgakov. Etot mir - moy!, Булгаков. Этот мир - мой!

Film rating

8.1
Rate 14 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 25 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Bulgakov. Etot mir - moy! - Trailer
Bulgakov. Etot mir - moy! Trailer
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