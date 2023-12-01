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Poster of Kuyeuime toqal izdeymin
Kinoafisha Films Kuyeuime toqal izdeymin

Kuyeuime toqal izdeymin

, 2023
Kuyeuime toqal izdeymin
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Kuyeuime toqal izdeymin

Cast

Dauren Aidarkulov
Saltanat Serkebava
Ashim Ahmetov
Manshuk Ajtmuhambetova
Zhan Baizhanbayev
Ilyas Kopzhasarov
Laura Mahasheva
Director Azamat Ernazarov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Release date
25 August 2026 Kazakhstan
Also known as
Kuyeuime toqal izdeymin

Film rating

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Updated 1 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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