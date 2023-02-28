There's a new baby T. Rex in town – and his name is Junior! When Junior escapes into our world from the Land of the Dinosaurs, teenager Wendy and her friend, Curtis, must return him safely before anyone finds him.
ProductionAce Entertainment Films, Boiling Point Media
Also known as
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret, Eelajaloolise lemmiku seiklused 2, Jurassic Evcil Dinozoru 2, Jurassic Pet 2: Le secret perdu, Mascota jurásica 2: El secreto Perdido, Uma Aventura Jurássica: O Segredo Perdido, Питомец Юрского периода. Утраченная тайна