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Poster of The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret
5.5
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret
5.5

The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret

, 2023
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret
USA / Adventure, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret
5.5
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret - Dubbed trailer
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

There's a new baby T. Rex in town – and his name is Junior! When Junior escapes into our world from the Land of the Dinosaurs, teenager Wendy and her friend, Curtis, must return him safely before anyone finds him.

Cast

Sophie Proctor
Sophie Proctor
Wendy Jenkins
Myles Currin-Moore
Myles Currin-Moore
Curtis Lee Miller
LaRonn Marzett
LaRonn Marzett
Barney
Rahjzae Moore
Rahjzae Moore
Clyde
Drew Pollock
Drew Pollock
Samuel Patterson
Carolyn Josephine Wright
Tadrina Green
Ryan Francis
Mason Jenkins
Kelsey Cartwright
Olivia Jenkins
David Greyson
Henchman
Caleb M Frank
Henchman
Director Ryan Bellgardt, Chris Hoyt
Writer Chris Hoyt, Gérard Miller
Composer David Stone Hamilton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 28 February 2023
World premiere 28 February 2023
Release date
1 June 2023 Russia Planeta Inform 6+
4 May 2023 Czechia
4 May 2023 France TP
17 May 2023 South Korea All
17 August 2023 UAE 18TC
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $253,544
Production Ace Entertainment Films, Boiling Point Media
Also known as
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret, Eelajaloolise lemmiku seiklused 2, Jurassic Evcil Dinozoru 2, Jurassic Pet 2: Le secret perdu, Mascota jurásica 2: El secreto Perdido, Uma Aventura Jurássica: O Segredo Perdido, Питомец Юрского периода. Утраченная тайна

Film rating

5.5
Rate 16 votes
3.9 IMDb
Write review
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret - Dubbed trailer
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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