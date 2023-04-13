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Poster of Senbe
Kinoafisha Films Senbe

Senbe

, 2023
Senbe
Kazakhstan / Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Senbe

Cast

Zhandos Aibassov
Zhandos Aibassov
Karlygash Mukhamedzhanova
Bakhytzhan Alpeisov
Bakhytzhan Alpeisov
Almagul Sagyndyk
Albert Titte
Bakytzhan Akbarov
Madina Akylbekova
Madina Akylbekova
Akzhol Serykzhanuly
Yerzhan Zhamankulov
Writer Daniyar Soltanbayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 13 April 2023
Release date
13 April 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
Production 1310 Cinema
Also known as
Senbe, Не верь

Film rating

0.0
Rate 7 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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