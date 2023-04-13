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Senbe
Senbe
, 2023
Senbe
Kazakhstan / Comedy, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Zhandos Aibassov
Karlygash Mukhamedzhanova
Bakhytzhan Alpeisov
Almagul Sagyndyk
Albert Titte
Bakytzhan Akbarov
Madina Akylbekova
Madina Akylbekova
Akzhol Serykzhanuly
Yerzhan Zhamankulov
Writer
Daniyar Soltanbayev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
13 April 2023
Release date
13 April 2023
Kazakhstan
12+
Production
1310 Cinema
Also known as
Senbe, Не верь
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
7
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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