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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Light Needs
5.6
Light Needs
, 2023
Light Needs
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
5.6
Synopsis
An experimental documentary about houseplants who cohabitate with people and the surprisingly intimate and complex relationships that can develop between them.
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Director
Jesse McLean
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2023
Also known as
Light Needs
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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