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5.6
Kinoafisha Films Light Needs
5.6

Light Needs

, 2023
Light Needs
USA / Documentary / 18+
5.6

Synopsis

An experimental documentary about houseplants who cohabitate with people and the surprisingly intimate and complex relationships that can develop between them.
Director Jesse McLean
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2023
Also known as
Light Needs

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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