Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Qızqaçırtma 3
Kinoafisha Films Qızqaçırtma 3

Qızqaçırtma 3

, 2023
Qızqaçırtma 3
Azerbaijan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Qızqaçırtma 3

Cast

Fərda Xudaverdiyev
Elşən Hacıbabayev
Nicat Rəhimov
İlkin Miskərli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Azerbaijan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 6 April 2023
Release date
6 April 2023 Azerbaijan 16+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more