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Poster of Death Art
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Death Art
5.7

Death Art

, 2021
Death Art
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Death Art
5.7

Synopsis

Czechoslovakia, one year after the Prague Spring uprising of 1968. "Death Art" is a story of how the popular writer and journalist Vilor Svoboda ended up in the hands of the Executioner.

Cast

Yuri Kraskov
Writer's colleague
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Executioner
Anton Vasilyev
Anton Vasilyev
Writer
Maria Volkova
Maria Volkova
Writer's wife
Director Vladimir Beldian
Writer Vladimir Beldian, Friedrich Dürrenmatt
Composer Vyacheslav Zhukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2021
Budget $20,000
Production Deadline Cinema, JKL Production, Milena-Film
Also known as
Death Art, Искусство смерти

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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