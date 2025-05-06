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Death Art
5.7
Death Art
, 2021
Death Art
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.7
Synopsis
Czechoslovakia, one year after the Prague Spring uprising of 1968. "Death Art" is a story of how the popular writer and journalist Vilor Svoboda ended up in the hands of the Executioner.
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Cast
Yuri Kraskov
Writer's colleague
Sergey Makovetsky
Executioner
Anton Vasilyev
Writer
Maria Volkova
Writer's wife
Director
Vladimir Beldian
Writer
Vladimir Beldian
,
Friedrich Dürrenmatt
Composer
Vyacheslav Zhukov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2021
Budget
$20,000
Production
Deadline Cinema, JKL Production, Milena-Film
Also known as
Death Art, Искусство смерти
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
13
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
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